Musselman Highest Paid Basketball Coach in Mountain West Conference

Musselman Highest Paid Basketball Coach in Mountain West Conference

Posted: Updated:

Thanks to private donors and projected ticket sales, Nevada's Eric Musselman is now the highest paid basketball coach in the Mountain West Conference.

On Wednesday, the university gave the details of the recently signed extension and it is for five-years and worth $5 million in base salary. There are also performance incentives.

If Musselman does decide to leave early, his contract calls for a $1 million buyout.

Musselman's previous deal, signed in 2015, was $400 thousand in base salary per season. Since then, he led the team to a CBI Championship, the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles earning the school's first NCAA bid since 2007.

He surpasses Colorado State's Larry Eustachy, who was sitting at just under a million dollars for this past season.

