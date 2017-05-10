13 of 15 Wolf Pack Sports Saw Increases in Most Recent Single-Year Data

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

The University of Nevada athletics department commitment to achievement was reflect again today in the NCAA’s annual Academic Progress Rate report, which showed Wolf Pack sports programs continued to excel in the classroom. All 15 Nevada sports easily cleared the benchmark set by the NCAA and posted record scores throughout the report.



Nevada saw scores increase for 13 of its 15 sports in the single-year data going tom 2014-15 to 2015-16, including perfect 1000s from men’s basketball, women’s basketball, cross country, women’s golf, women’s tennis, volleyball and rifle. In the overall multi-year rate, the Wolf Pack saw increased scores from 10 of its 15 sports.



Overall, Nevada averaged a score 991 in the single-year data for its 15 sport, a jump up from 978 from the previous single-year report. Nevada’s multi-year average for all sports moved up from 980 to 984.



“Our Wolf Pack student-athletes have once again proven why they are a key part of the student success story at our University. These are young women and young men who are demonstrating in all facets of their student experience that they take seriously the expectations we have for our graduates, who we fully expect to become our leaders of tomorrow. With all of our sports well above the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate threshold, and seven of our sports earning perfect 1,000 scores for the 2015-2016 academic year, this continued academic excellence is a testament to the talent and determination of our student-athletes, as well as to the guidance and mentorship provided by our coaches, support staff and administration within our intercollegiate athletics department,” said University president Marc Johnson.



Ten of Nevada’s 15 sports exceed the national average multi-year scores for their respective sport, including the Wolf Pack’s football team, which has seen a rise in its multi-year score from 930 in the 2014 report to a 966 score in this year’s report.



Last week, the Wolf Pack’s volleyball, cross country and women’s golf teams earned Public Recognition Award after each scored a perfect 1,000 in the multi-year rate and the single-year data for the 2015-16 academic years, and were in the top 10 percent of all of the teams in their respective sports.



Nevada’s sports programs have been honored with Public Recognition Awards 12 times over the past eight years. This is the third straight season that Wolf Pack volleyball has earned the distinction, and the first time overall for cross country and women’s golf. Nevada has met or exceeded the standards set by the NCAA and has been penalty-free in the history of the APR program.



“Just as we support and recognize our students in the pursuit of athletic success, we do the same for their excellence in the classroom, said athletics director Doug Knuth. “We are grateful to the tremendous faculty on our campus for their support, as well as the leadership of University president Marc Johnson and our campus administration. We applaud our coaches for their commitment in identifying and recruiting the best and brightest student-athletes to our wonderful University.”



The report, announced by the NCAA on Wednesday, measured eligibility and retention of student-athletes in the four years from 2012-13 to 2015-16. Nevada’s complete APR report and APR data on all NCAA institutions is available online at www.ncaa.org.



Additionally, Nevada topped UNLV in a head-to-head comparison of APR scores and the Wolf Pack won three points in the Governor’s Series, presented by NV Energy and Barrick Gold. The Wolf Pack and Rebels are currently tied in the Governor’s Series race at 21 points, with points left to be awarded in baseball and women’s outdoor track and field, both of which are being played this weekend. The tie-breaker is the Battle for the Fremont Cannon, which Nevada won 45-10 in Las Vegas in November.



The APR is a real-time “snapshot” of a team’s academic success and is used by the NCAA and universities to measure current academic success by looking at the academic progress of each current student-athlete. It includes eligibility, retention, and graduation as factors in the rate calculation. Each student-athlete can add two points to the team’s overall score per semester, including one for academic eligibility and one for returning to school the next semester or graduating.



In order to compete in the 2017-18 postseason, teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR. NCAA member representatives chose the 930 standard because that score predicts a 50 percent graduation rate for the team. Additionally, teams must earn at least a 930 APR to avoid penalties.



Nevada’s Graduation Success Rate was at 79 percent in the last annual report in the fall, the third highest score in school history.

Nevada’s APR scores at a glance

The multi-year rate represents Nevada’s scores from 2012-13 to 2015-16 academic years. The final two columns show the single-year scores for those academic years.

Women’s Multi-year 2014-15 2015-16

Basketball 983 984 1,000

Cross Country 1,000 979 1,000

Golf 1,000 1,000 1,000

Soccer 987 979 979

Softball 991 975 987

Swim/Dive 978 962 987

Tennis 992 966 1,000

Track and Field 986 967 992

Volleyball 1,000 1,000 1,000

Men’s Multi-year 2014-15 2015-16

Baseball 967 954 991

Basketball 961 941 1,000

Football 969 987 994

Golf 978 1,000 969

Tennis 979 976 974

Mixed Multi-year 2014-15 2015-16

Rifle 991 1,000 1,000

Average 984 978 991

