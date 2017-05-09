Governor Sandoval Signs AB 162 Allowing Green Cards to be Used a - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Signs AB 162 Allowing Green Cards to be Used as Proof of ID

Posted: Updated:

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

Carson City, NV - Governor Brian Sandoval today signed Assembly Bill 162, a measure which requires that any business that accepts a DMV-issued I.D. car or driver’s license as proof of identification must also accept U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)-issued cards for that same purpose. USCIS-issued ID cards are commonly referred to as “green cards”. AB 162 permits green cards to be used as proof of ID in other commercial, legal, and transactional activities and in court proceedings to petition for guardianship. Assemblyman Edgar Flores sponsored the measure, which passed unanimously out of both chambers.

“Assembly Bill 162 benefits lawful permanent residents by allowing them to use their federally issued ID to prove identification and engage in commerce,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “This is a common-sense measure that will assist many Nevadans who are working to follow the law. I thank Assemblyman Flores for his due diligence and hard work.”

