Nevada Assembly Passes Bill Banning LGBTQ Conversion Therapy on Minors

The Nevada Assembly on Tuesday passed a Senate bill that would ban the practice of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors in the state of Nevada.

The Assembly passed the bill 31-8. The Senate previously passed SB201 by a bipartisan vote of 15-5 on April 4th. 

The bill will now return to the Senate for a procedural vote and will be given to Governor Brian Sandoval for his signature. 

Nevada State Senator David Parks released the following statement on the passage of Senate Bill 

“I want to thank my colleagues in the Senate and the Assembly for their bipartisan support of Senate Bill 201. Conversion therapy is a dangerous, discredited practice that has been shown to cause anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and suicide amongst LGBTQ youth. By enacting this ban, Nevada will join six other states in taking a strong stand to protect young people from psychological and physical abuse. I look forward to seeing this bill become law in Nevada.”

