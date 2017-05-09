Nevada Agencies Request $37 Million for Unexpected Costs

State officials believe Nevada government agencies and programs ran about $37 million over budget in the fiscal year that ends in June.

Final numbers are still up for debate.

Chief of Fiscal Services Melissa Lewis told lawmakers on Monday the Department of Health and Human Services will require $4.5 million to cover additional Medicaid enrollees.

The department had projected a funding shortfall of nearly four times that amount as recently as last week.

Department spokeswoman Chrystal Main says the request could be updated again based on new financial information.

Education officials are asking for $22 million due to unanticipated enrollment in K-12 schools this year.

Other agencies requested an additional $10.5 million.

Unforeseen state revenue totaling $40 million will largely be used to cover the supplemental needs.

Lawmakers took no immediate action on the requests Monday.

