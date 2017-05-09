City of Reno Kicks Off Sesquicentennial Celebration

From the City of Reno:

The City of Reno has organized Reno 150, a year-long effort to celebrate Reno’s 150th birthday, or sesquicentennial. The City invites the community to attend the official Reno 150 Kickoff Event on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the City Plaza located at 30 North Virginia Street, next to City Hall. Reno was officially established on May 9, 1868.

“There has never been a better time to believe in Reno,” At-Large Councilmember David Bobzien said. “We’re looking forward to kicking off Reno 150 with all our neighbors. We are a proud community, and this is a chance to honor our heritage. There are so many ways for everyone in Reno to get involved in the festivities.”

The free family-friendly Reno 150 Kickoff Event, part of the State of Nevada’s Historic Preservation and Archaeology Awareness Month in May 2017, will include:

Several speakers, including City of Reno elected officials, new Reno City Manager Sabra Newby and members of several local historical organizations and groups.

A 149th birthday cake.

A photo booth with the backdrop of a painting titled “Reno Twenty Years Ago” by C.B. McClellan. The 1882 painting depicts early Reno and includes Myron Lake and Chief Winnemucca standing together in front of the Lake House and a Truckee River toll bridge.

Entertainment by the Reno Municipal Band and Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

Snapshots of Reno history, including the Reno Rodeo’s Chuck Wagon, a vehicle from Hot August Nights, a balloon from The Great Reno Balloon Race and showgirls wearing MGM Costumes.

Mascots from Truckee Meadows Community College; University of Nevada, Reno; Reno Aces baseball; and Reno 1868 FC soccer.

Other planned Reno 150 events hosted by the City of Reno are as follows:

November 11, 2017 - Veteran’s Day Parade - Reno 150 themed

December 2017 - Annual Tree Lighting - Reno 150 themed

May 9, 2018 - Sesquicentennial Celebration (150th birthday) in downtown Reno

The City of Reno is encouraging businesses, community groups, nonprofits and other entities to host an official Reno 150 event of their own. To submit your Reno 150 event, visit Reno.gov/Reno150. Approved events will be published on Reno.gov/Reno150 and promoted regularly through the City’s communications and marketing efforts. Event organizers and residents are also encouraged to join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #Reno150.



Reno People Project

The community can also get involved in the Reno People project, which recognizes someone, past or present, who has made a positive impact on our city. The City of Reno is looking for people who have helped make our community the best place to live, work and play. To nominate those individuals and their contributions, visit Reno.gov/Reno150.