NDOT Hosts 'Spring Cleaning' to Remove Litter on Roadways

The Nevada Department of Transportation is hosting a ‘spring cleaning’ drive encouraging local businesses to sponsor litter removal on one-mile segments of Reno-area freeways.

Through NDOT’s Sponsor-a-Highway program, sponsoring businesses receive a roadside sign seen by as many as 100,000 drivers daily to recognize their sponsorship and community involvement. Meanwhile, the sponsorship money funds recurrent litter removal by experienced and safety-trained, attired and equipped contract workers to help keep state roadways clean at a cost savings to taxpayers. Businesses interested in sponsoring can contact (800) 200-0003.

NDOT launched the Sponsor-a-Highway program in Reno in fall 2015. There is now litter removal sponsored on 20 miles of local highway. By reducing litter removal by NDOT maintenance crews, NDOT also saves an estimated $500,000 each year through sponsored litter removal of approximately 200 segments of state road in the Las Vegas area.

The service complements ongoing NDOT maintenance efforts to keep area highways clean. In a recent one-year period, NDOT maintenance crews removed 1,510 cubic yards of debris and spent 4,120 man hours removing trash and debris on Interstate 80 in Reno.

“Our crews are dedicated to the safety of Nevada roads,” NDOT District Engineer Thor Dyson explained. “In Reno, we have a patrol vehicle traveling the interstates throughout the day to remove any roadside debris, from couches to smaller items, which could become a traffic hazard. We’ll continue these important safety patrols, along with our freeway street sweeping, but this sponsor-a-highway service is an avenue to help free up NDOT staff time for other important road maintenance tasks.”

Drivers are reminded to always drive cautiously in areas of road work or litter removal, and are encouraged to secure items inside or in the back of their vehicles to reduce potential roadside trash and debris.

