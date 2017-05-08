Fidget Spinners Controversial Use in Classrooms

A new craze among school kids... fidget spinners.

You simply hold the small toy between your fingers and spin. More complicated though is the debate amongst schools, teachers, parents, and even psychologists weighing the pros and cons of using the device in classrooms.

Psychologist Dr. Harris Statyner spoke with CBS News about the benefits, explaining, "When you're fidgeting with something your hands are feeding back to your brain a signal that you're involved in a repetitive task that repetitive task frees up your mind." CBS reports that some doctors are even giving them to children with anxiety and Attention Deficit Disorder.

However the toys have become very popular among and with more and more kids using them they can lead to disruptions in the classroom. "It's a distraction, it's overused," parent Matthew Trokel told CBS News. "It's a lot like stimulants where some kids need them and a lot of kids don't."

KTVN reached to local school districts to see how they are dealing with the rise in popularity of fidget spinners.

The Washoe County School District says there is no district wide policy, rather, schools are making the rules on a site by site basis. Several schools have forbidden their use in the classroom, but KTVN is still in the process of reaching out to each school individually.

The Lyon County School District says they "do not promote or prohibit these devices at this time." They deal with individual students and families on a case by case basis.

The Carson City School District does not have an official policy or stance on sensory tools used in the classroom. They say, "With the Carson City School District’s Learner Centered Model, teachers and counselors are provided a lot of latitude for classroom and student attention management. If there is a technique that helps a particular student fill a sensory system need, then we encourage teachers to explore options. There are a number of tools employed to help students focus including weighted vests, smooth stones, unique seating arrangements, Velcro under a desk, etc. There is no official policy or stance on the particular type of sensory tool being allowed in the classroom. It is a site by site decision by each principal to enhance the learning opportunities for each student."

KTVN has reached out to the Douglas County School District and is waiting on a response.

CBS News contributed to this story.