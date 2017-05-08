Two Schools in Southern Nevada Closed After Reports of Possible Norovirus Outbreak

LAS VEGAS (AP) - At least two Nevada schools have been temporarily closed following reports of a possible norovirus outbreak.



KLAS-TV reports that Imagine Schools at Mountain View in Las Vegas canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after students in kindergarten through sixth grade reported being sick with a gastrointestinal illness, which officials say could be norovirus.



Somerset Academy North Las Vegas officials have also reported an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that resembles norovirus. School classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday.



The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the highly contagious norovirus can be transmitted from an infected person, contaminated food and water or by touching a contaminated surface. Infections cause inflammations of the stomach and intestines. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

