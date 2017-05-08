Ask the Doctor: Concussions

The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone to help combat the nation's opioid crisis and save lives.More >>
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone to help combat the nation's opioid crisis and save lives.More >>
Make-A-Wish is at it again... but this time in Sparks. The special surprise the non-profit gave a little boy battling leukemia in Health Watch.More >>
Make-A-Wish is at it again... but this time in Sparks. The special surprise the non-profit gave a little boy battling leukemia in Health Watch.More >>
U.S. health authorities are ordering a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of its products tested positive for salmonella, part of a nationwide outbreak linked to the ingredient kratom.More >>
U.S. health authorities are ordering a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of its products tested positive for salmonella, part of a nationwide outbreak linked to the ingredient kratom.More >>
Scientists have the dirt on the rubber ducky: Those cute yellow bath-time toys are - as some parents have long suspected - a haven for nasty bugs.More >>
Scientists have the dirt on the rubber ducky: Those cute yellow bath-time toys are - as some parents have long suspected - a haven for nasty bugs.More >>
Renown, in partnership with the Northern Nye County Hospital District, will be expanding on the care already being provided to residents since it opened the medical group in June 2016 at the former Nye Regional Medical Center, 825 S. Main Street.More >>
Renown, in partnership with the Northern Nye County Hospital District, will be expanding on the care already being provided to residents since it opened the medical group in June 2016 at the former Nye Regional Medical Center, 825 S. Main Street.More >>
Prevention is key when it comes to colon cancer which is the third leading cause of cancer deaths among women - behind breast and lung cancer.More >>
Prevention is key when it comes to colon cancer which is the third leading cause of cancer deaths among women - behind breast and lung cancer.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval announced on Friday that the second meeting of his Opioid State Action Accountability Task Force will take place April 18th in Carson City.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval announced on Friday that the second meeting of his Opioid State Action Accountability Task Force will take place April 18th in Carson City.More >>
For years Saint Mary's Fitness Center has been helping cancer patients get their body back through their Cancer Rehab Program.More >>
For years Saint Mary's Fitness Center has been helping cancer patients get their body back through their Cancer Rehab Program.More >>
The popular Healthy Nevada Project, which launched in our area 18 months ago, is expanding!More >>
The popular Healthy Nevada Project, which launched in our area 18 months ago, is expanding!More >>
Good nutrition helps to fuel good health, but what happens when you can't afford it? One pilot program is trying to solve that problem for low-income patients in Washoe County.More >>
Good nutrition helps to fuel good health, but what happens when you can't afford it? One pilot program is trying to solve that problem for low-income patients in Washoe County.More >>