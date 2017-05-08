Ask the Doctor: Concussions

Millions of sports and recreation-related concussions occur in the United States each year. A concussion is a traumatic brain injury - like a blow or a jolt to the head - that changes the way your brain functions.

The signs and symptoms of a concussion can be subtle and may not be immediately apparent. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can last for days, weeks or even longer. Common symptoms after a concussive traumatic brain injury are headache or a feeling of pressure in the head, temporary loss of consciousness, confusion or feeling as if in a fog, dizziness, ringing in the ears, nausea, vomiting, slurred speech, delayed response to questions, appearing dazed and fatigue. So when should you see a doctor? Experts say, when in doubt - get prompt medical attention. Depending on your symptoms, your age, and the type of injury, doctors may order some tests - like a neurological test, a CT scan or an MRI scan.

Doctors say the best treatment for a concussion is rest. Cognitive rest means not reading, not listening to music and not watching television. Doctors also discourage screen time, texting and emailing. Athletes should not return to play or vigorous activity while signs or symptoms of a concussion are present. Experts recommend that an athlete with a suspected concussion not return to play until he or she has been medically evaluated by a health care professional.

