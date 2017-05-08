Deputies Arrest Suspected DUI Driver After Hitting Deputy’s Car

Authorities say a suspected drunken driver was arrested after she crashed her car into a Carson City Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol car early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 27-year-old Stacia Nepper ran a red light and hit the deputy’s patrol car just before 1:30 a.m. near Roop and William Streets.

The deputy had no significant injuries and Nepper was also not reported as having injuries.

Nepper was booked into the Carson City Jail on misdemeanor DUI.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.