Deputies Arrest Suspected DUI Driver After Hitting Deputy’s Car - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deputies Arrest Suspected DUI Driver After Hitting Deputy’s Car

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a suspected drunken driver was arrested after she crashed her car into a Carson City Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol car early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 27-year-old Stacia Nepper ran a red light and hit the deputy’s patrol car just before 1:30 a.m. near Roop and William Streets.

The deputy had no significant injuries and Nepper was also not reported as having injuries.

Nepper was booked into the Carson City Jail on misdemeanor DUI.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.