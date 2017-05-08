Results From Drug Take Back Day in Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received 18 boxes of medication during Drug take Back Day in April.

On April 29, 2017 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Drug Enforcement’s Drug Take Back Day. Citizen Patrol volunteered to staff five locations in Douglas County so that residents can drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions along with over the counter medications.

Officials say that 18 boxes of medications were turned in by volunteers, which was more than last October’s collection.

According to the sheriff's office, the majority of prescription drug abusers said in a survey that they get their drugs through friends, family or going through a medicine cabinet. Officials say that cleaning out a medicine cabinet can help prevents overdoses, which numbered 78 per day in the United States in 2014. They say that by disposing medications it can also reduces theft, accidents and misuse of medications. Eight out of 10 heroin users began with prescription medication abuse of opioids.

Sheriff Pierini said “DSCO will continue to participate in these DEA events to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic that is occurring in this country, and offer a safe and anonymous way to get rid of their medications.” Sheriff Pierini thanks Citizen Patrol for their participation.

The next Drug Take Back Day is expected to be held in October.