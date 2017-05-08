Results From Drug Take Back Day in Douglas County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Results From Drug Take Back Day in Douglas County

Posted: Updated:

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received 18 boxes of medication during Drug take Back Day in April.

On April 29, 2017 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Drug Enforcement’s Drug Take Back Day. Citizen Patrol volunteered to staff five locations in Douglas County so that residents can drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions along with over the counter medications.

Officials say that 18 boxes of medications were turned in by volunteers, which was more than last October’s collection.

According to the sheriff's office, the majority of prescription drug abusers said in a survey that they get their drugs through friends, family or going through a medicine cabinet.  Officials say that cleaning out a medicine cabinet can help prevents overdoses, which numbered 78 per day in the United States in 2014. They say that by disposing medications it can also reduces theft, accidents and misuse of medications.  Eight out of 10 heroin users began with prescription medication abuse of opioids. 

Sheriff Pierini said “DSCO will continue to participate in these DEA events to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic that is occurring in this country, and offer a safe and anonymous way to get rid of their medications.” Sheriff Pierini thanks Citizen Patrol for their participation. 

The next Drug Take Back Day is expected to be held in October.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.