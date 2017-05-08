Construction Starts Tuesday on U.S. 50/U.S. 95A Between Fernley/Silver Springs

Beginning Tuesday, May 9, drivers will see up to 20-minute travel delays on U.S. 50/U.S. 95 Alternate between Silver Springs and Fernley.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is beginning heavy construction on a project to repave and add passing lanes to the road.

Single lane traffic with a flagger and pilot car will periodically be in place weekdays primarily between 8 am and 4:30 pm through early fall.

Preliminary, roadside work began on the project last month project.