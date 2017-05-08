WCSD Teams With EDAWN on Student Activity Book

From the Washoe County School District:

In a collaborative effort, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) are providing 900 copies of “My Future Activity Book” to students in third- and fourth grades. These books, initially created by Workforce Connections and adapted for Northern Nevada by EDAWN, are available in English and Spanish, printed and digital formats. They are designed to help students learn about careers in Northern Nevada’s key industry sectors.

“From the time they start school as young children, we encourage our students to work hard and achieve their dreams, whatever they may be,” said WCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “This book helps reinforce that message, inspiring our students to explore all kinds of professions. This is another great example of the partnerships our District has worked hard to forge with community groups, and the support they provide benefits our students in myriad ways. We are grateful to EDAWN for providing these books to our third- and fourth graders as they begin to discover the many professions they might pursue when they get older.”

“The 'My Future Activity Book' was designed to be used as a fun guide to stimulate ideas and questions about different industries and occupations, and the education and skills needed to succeed in those careers,” said EDAWN Senior Vice President Nancy McCormick. “Our goal is to get both students and parents thinking about the wide variety of options that are available to their families, and to emphasize the importance of goal setting and education. It is never too soon to start.”

The book can be used as a catalyst to conversation, a visual aid to class curriculum, or a fun activity that coincides with other related activities. It features 10 different occupation characters in addition to providing education about job duties, tools and other fun facts about Nevada. Characters and activities were used with permission from Workforce Connections in Las Vegas, and were customized for the Northern Nevada area.“This book can be incorporated into classroom activities to help get young students thinking about the types of jobs and careers that they might want to have as adults, and is designed to drive interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math,” said Dr. McNeill. “Even parents may benefit from learning more about the growing diversity of career options in Northern Nevada.”