Reno Police Say Medical Issue May to be Blame for Fatal Rollover Crash

Reno Police officers say a medical issue may have caused a fatal rollover crash near McCarran Blvd. and Plumb Lane last Monday.

Police say they found the car overturned in a drainage ditch just before 9 a.m.

Police say the medical event rendered the driver unconscious while he was driving eventually causing the crash.

The driver, 58-year-old John Reddy of California was cut out of the car and transported to a local hospital where he died six days later.

Police say neither alcohol or drugs appears to be a factor.

