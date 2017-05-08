Reno Police Say Medical Issue May to be Blame for Fatal Rollover - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Say Medical Issue May to be Blame for Fatal Rollover Crash

Reno Police officers say a medical issue may have caused a fatal rollover crash near McCarran Blvd. and Plumb Lane last Monday. 

Police say they found the car overturned in a drainage ditch just before 9 a.m.

Police say the medical event rendered the driver unconscious while he was driving eventually causing the crash.

The driver, 58-year-old John Reddy of California was cut out of the car and transported to a local hospital where he died six days later.

Police say neither alcohol or drugs appears to be a factor.

Anyone having information relating to this incident should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW.

