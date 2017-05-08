Raising Cane's Broke Ground on Second Reno Restaurant

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers broke ground on a second Reno location on Monday, this time near the University of Nevada, Reno at 2175 North Virginia Street.

The event included several representatives from Wolf Pack Athletics, as well as mascot Wolfie and the Wolf Pack cheer team.

The first Raising Cane's restaurant opened in 2014 in south Reno near Whole Foods.

Todd Graves opened the first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996. Today there are more than 300 restaurants across 23 states.

For more information, go to www.ilovecanes.com