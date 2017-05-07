11th Annual 'Runway for Life' Raises Funds For 'Mom on the Run' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

11th Annual 'Runway for Life' Raises Funds For 'Mom on the Run'

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to help local women and their families who are dealing with breast cancer.

The 11th annual ‘Runway for Life’ event took place at the Atlantis Casino.

Breast cancer survivors modeled the latest fashions and raised money for local charity, all emceed by our very own Kristen Remington.

Co-founder Ashley Machado says the event is much more than just a fashion show. “This is turning into all survivors and families out here. It used to be girls who wanted to watch a fashion show, but this is from the heart now. That's why I love it so much.

All proceeds benefit Moms on the Run, a local non-profit organization that financially aids and assists northern Nevada women and their families diagnosed with breast cancer.

