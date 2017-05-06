Law Enforcement Memorial Run - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Law Enforcement Memorial Run

May is National 'Law Enforcement Memorial Month' and Saturday local bikers rode from the James D. Hoff Peace Memorial at Idlewild Park to the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Carson City to remember all the fallen officers in Nevada.

This was the fourth year that the Blue Knights Nevada II has held this event, but the first year that they have started at the Hoff Memorial, "We want to honor those that have fallen and given the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Nevada and we want to make sure that these memorials stand proud for them," explained Vice President of Blue Knights Nevada II, Dan Gilbert. 

Riders from all across Northern Nevada came to Idlewild Park to pay respect to these officers, "I am a former police officer myself from California and a lot of the people here are friends of mine that are in Nevada and California law enforcement and we are just here to remember the people who have given their lives in the line of duty," said Dainer Bailey of Gardnerville. 

Not only was this ride to give thanks to all the law enforcement officers but it was also to help maintain the significant memorial sites here in Northern Nevada that display the names of all the officers that have died in the line of duty here in Nevada, "Both memorials are all run on donations from the public and we have no state or federal funding or local funding that comes in other than being on the local property," explains Historian Frank Adams. 

If you would like to donate to the James D. Hoff Peace Memorial visit: http://www.hoffmemorial.org/get-involved/how-to-donate

