Mother Bear Dies After Being Shot By Deputy in Incline Village - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mother Bear Dies After Being Shot By Deputy in Incline Village

Posted: Updated:

A bear is dead after being shot by a Washoe County Deputy on Saturday. The Sheriff's Office says the shooting was an accident.

The bear was shot with a live round, rather than the intended rubber bullet. The deputy was trying to scare the bear and her cubs away from homes in Incline Village.

Daniel Bales, range master with the Sheriff’s Office, says to the inexperienced a live round and a rubber bullet may look similar. However, he says the deputies are trained to recognize the distinctions between the bullets.

"Almost every shotgun round has a different color depending on what it is," says Bales.

Bales says deputies are also trained to know when the intended ammunition is going to fire.

"The first round that I load in is going to be the last round that exits and gets fired," says Bales.

Sheriff Chuck Allen says unfortunately a human error and poor judgment was made which resulted in the animal losing it's life.

"Clearly when the shotgun was reloaded with the rubber rounds, they did not get loaded in the correct manner and the live rounds or the slugs were inserted into the magazine,” says Allen.

Despite efforts from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the bear could not be saved. Chris Healy, public information officer with NDOW, hopes this incident can now serve as a lesson for those living in the urban interface

"Everybody making sure they're not attracting bears to situations where the bears can become conflict animals," says Healy.

Sheriff Allen released the following statement in response to the incident:

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of the bear from yesterday's incident in Incline Village involving one of our deputies. We appreciate the efforts made by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The Sheriff's Office will thoroughly review the incident and take whatever measures are deemed appropriate."

One group has started a petition to launch a thorough investigation into the incident, for more information click here. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.