Nevada Lawmakers Back Blood-Only Detection of Marijuana DUIs

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are advancing a proposal to remove urine tests from the state's method of detecting drivers under the influence of marijuana.

The bill would retain specific legal limits set in 1999 for drivers' blood content of THC, the psychoactive chemical in pot that makes people high.

Researchers at the University of Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine are among experts who say marijuana substances cannot practically be detected in urine.

Others question the blood-THC method.

AAA commissioned a study last year that found no scientific basis reliably linking THC measures to whether a person is impaired.

Traces of marijuana can remain in a person's blood for weeks.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved Assembly Bill 135 on Friday. It moves to the full Senate for consideration.

