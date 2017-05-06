Placer County Sheriff's Office Searching for Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, this woman was captured on video at several stores using a stolen credit card. The card was recently stolen from a car parked at the Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville. The woman charged more than $8,000 in a short time.

Anyone who knows her identity is urged to call Detective DeSilva at (916) 652-2423. Anyone who knows her identity but wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at (800) 923-8191 or online at http://tips.placercrimestoppers.com

Crime Stoppers tips remain strictly anonymous.