Placer County Sheriff's Office Searching for Suspect in Credit C - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Placer County Sheriff's Office Searching for Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

Posted: Updated:

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, this woman was captured on video at several stores using a stolen credit card. The card was recently stolen from a car parked at the Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville. The woman charged more than $8,000 in a short time.

Anyone who knows her identity is urged to call Detective DeSilva at (916) 652-2423. Anyone who knows her identity but wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at (800) 923-8191 or online at http://tips.placercrimestoppers.com

Crime Stoppers tips remain strictly anonymous.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.