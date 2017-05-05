Water Level at Pyramid Lake

Pyramid Lake has risen about six feet since January, and it could rise another five to ten feet through the summer months. If it does, it would be the highest it's been in a decade. All great news for fisherman and our ecosystem.

"In addition to the aquatic benefits you got an increase in stream flows that's helpful for upstream users too. So there's multiple stake holders on those such as the Truckee River," added Hutchinson.

Measuring the water is quite simple and is done at the beginning of each month.

"We would just tape down from our given known elevation and from that subtract elevation to the water surface and that's what our lake determination would be," said Hutchinson.

Figuring the lakes capacity is more of a challenge. With the impressive winter season we've had more water is flowing into Pyramid Lake than is being evaporated. But if you look back to the late 1800s when they first took measurements the lake level has gone down about 90 feet. The Newlands Project allows you to see how far back the lake used to be thousands of years ago by looking at the ridge lines in the hills behind the lake.

"This was all one continuous ancient Lake Lahontan. It extended all the way to encompass Walker Lake. This was all one continuous sea," added Hutchinson.

This would make the area look way different than it is now. The current data is free to the public and can be found on the USGS website.