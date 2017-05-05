Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Apple Warehouse in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Apple Warehouse in Reno

Apple Inc. held a groundbreaking on a new warehouse on Evans Avenue in Reno on Wednesday. Governor Brian Sandoval, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve attended the event.

Tim Cook said he's proud that Apple is doing their part in contributing to the redevelopment efforts underway in downtown Reno. "So far we've invested $1.6 billion in the region and over the course of the next several years we intend to invest an additional $1 billion," said Cook. "Those investments mean jobs, and it means partnerships with community organizations like the Renown Hospital and Children's Cabinet."     

Governor Brian Sandoval said the groundbreaking fulfills Apple's commitment and promise to investing in northern Nevada. "I think this is a massive step in terms of gentrifying this part of the city," said Sandoval. " It's just really symbolic of where the state was and where the state is now."

From May 2017: 

Apple, Inc. announced plans Wednesday for a $1 billion expansion of its data center east of Reno. At the same time, a $4 million shipping and receiving warehouse was approved for downtown Reno.

"We're excited to announce today that Apple will be increasing our investment in northern Nevada by an additional $1 billion creating hundreds of jobs in both operation and construction," an Apple representative said, speaking before the Reno City Council on Wednesday. Apple also told the Associated Press the investment will include the hiring of 100 permanent workers, doubling its workforce at the existing site in the Reno Technology Center and they expect that the new construction will support an additional 300 jobs.

Northern Nevada Urban Development Co owned the lot in question, which is about a half a city block large at Evans and 6th Avenue. Their agreement with Apple began back in 2012 when the council approved the new data center in Technology Park and the lease of a lot downtown for the second apple facility.  On Wednesday, the Reno City Council approved an amendment to that agreement, allowing Apple to purchase the lot. Apple plans to build a $4 million shipping and receiving warehouse there that will make it eligible for millions of dollars in tax breaks.  

"We’re also committed as mentioned to purchase and build our long planned, long planned, downtown site at the corner of 5th and Evans. We spent a long time trying to find a good site in town that would be good for both us and the city… to do that and to make the kind of investment we’re willing to make, we need to own the property.” 

Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve said she hopes Apple can break ground soon on the project. "They told me that would probably be in the next two to three months. So they are going to get aggressive, put shovels in the ground right away and make sure they bring us a beautiful building."

Governor Brian Sandoval released the following statement: "Apple was the first major economic development success in Northern Nevada and helped place this region on the technology and innovation map. Apple’s decision to increase their local investment by $1 billion is a testament to our successful partnership and a demonstration that the best companies in the world are coming to Nevada, creating hundreds of jobs, investing in our communities and making our state their permanent home."

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

