Apple Scheduled to Hold Warehouse Groundbreaking in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Apple Scheduled to Hold Warehouse Groundbreaking in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Apple Inc. is scheduled to hold a groundbreaking on a new warehouse on Evans Avenue in Reno on Wednesday morning. Governor Brian Sandoval is expected to attend the event.

---

From May 2017: 

Apple, Inc. announced plans Wednesday for a $1 billion expansion of its data center east of Reno. At the same time, a $4 million shipping and receiving warehouse was approved for downtown Reno.

"We're excited to announce today that Apple will be increasing our investment in northern Nevada by an additional $1 billion creating hundreds of jobs in both operation and construction," an Apple representative said, speaking before the Reno City Council on Wednesday. Apple also told the Associated Press the investment will include the hiring of 100 permanent workers, doubling its workforce at the existing site in the Reno Technology Center and they expect that the new construction will support an additional 300 jobs.

Northern Nevada Urban Development Co owned the lot in question, which is about a half a city block large at Evans and 6th Avenue. Their agreement with Apple began back in 2012 when the council approved the new data center in Technology Park and the lease of a lot downtown for the second apple facility.  On Wednesday, the Reno City Council approved an amendment to that agreement, allowing Apple to purchase the lot. Apple plans to build a $4 million shipping and receiving warehouse there that will make it eligible for millions of dollars in tax breaks.  

"We’re also committed as mentioned to purchase and build our long planned, long planned, downtown site at the corner of 5th and Evans. We spent a long time trying to find a good site in town that would be good for both us and the city… to do that and to make the kind of investment we’re willing to make, we need to own the property.” 

Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve said she hopes Apple can break ground soon on the project. "They told me that would probably be in the next two to three months. So they are going to get aggressive, put shovels in the ground right away and make sure they bring us a beautiful building."

Governor Brian Sandoval released the following statement: "Apple was the first major economic development success in Northern Nevada and helped place this region on the technology and innovation map. Apple’s decision to increase their local investment by $1 billion is a testament to our successful partnership and a demonstration that the best companies in the world are coming to Nevada, creating hundreds of jobs, investing in our communities and making our state their permanent home."

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • No Dog Flu Cases Reported Yet in Reno-Sparks, But Owners Should be Alert

    No Dog Flu Cases Reported Yet in Reno-Sparks, But Owners Should be Alert

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:28 PM EST2018-01-17 02:28:08 GMT

    While us humans have suffered a particularly severe flu season, canines across the country have also been hit hard with their own flu virus. Local veterinarians say northern Nevadans should be on alert, but not necessarily alarmed.  That's because, while the dog flu has spread to 46 states this season, including Nevada, no cases have hit the Reno-Sparks area, according to Dr. Erin Rasmusson with the Southwest Veterinary Hospital.

    More >>

    While us humans have suffered a particularly severe flu season, canines across the country have also been hit hard with their own flu virus. Local veterinarians say northern Nevadans should be on alert, but not necessarily alarmed.  That's because, while the dog flu has spread to 46 states this season, including Nevada, no cases have hit the Reno-Sparks area, according to Dr. Erin Rasmusson with the Southwest Veterinary Hospital.

    More >>

  • Washoe County District Attorney Warns Public About Possible Phone Scam

    Washoe County District Attorney Warns Public About Possible Phone Scam

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-01-17 02:09:55 GMT
    KTVN Stock PhotoKTVN Stock Photo

    Several people reported receiving calls from a person that used the name of an actual district attorney investigator that claimed they were a "court investigator with the Washoe Sheriff's Department."

    More >>

    Several people reported receiving calls from a person that used the name of an actual district attorney investigator that claimed they were a "court investigator with the Washoe Sheriff's Department."

    More >>

  • Department of Taxation Approves Permanent Recreational Pot Regulations

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-01-17 02:07:50 GMT

    Permanent regulations are one step closer for Nevada's marijuana industry, after the Nevada Tax Commission approved the guidelines. "I think it's the end of about a year's worth of work," Deonne Contine, Executive Director of the Nevada Department of Taxation said. 

    More >>

    Permanent regulations are one step closer for Nevada's marijuana industry, after the Nevada Tax Commission approved the guidelines. "I think it's the end of about a year's worth of work," Deonne Contine, Executive Director of the Nevada Department of Taxation said. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of 13 Malnourished Children Was 'Perplexed' by Police Visit

    Mother of 13 Malnourished Children Was 'Perplexed' by Police Visit

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-01-16 23:10:19 GMT

    The mother of 13 malnourished children and young adults who were held in filthy conditions, some chained to furniture, was "perplexed" when deputies arrived at the family's Southern California home, a sheriff's official said Tuesday.

    More >>

    The mother of 13 malnourished children and young adults who were held in filthy conditions, some chained to furniture, was "perplexed" when deputies arrived at the family's Southern California home, a sheriff's official said Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Reno Family Returns Home After Hawaii Missile Scare

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-16 02:50:54 GMT

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

  • Lawyer: Charges Possible in Connection With Las Vegas Shooting

    Lawyer: Charges Possible in Connection With Las Vegas Shooting

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-16 22:05:32 GMT
    Courtesy: APCourtesy: AP

    A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.  

    More >>

    A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.