New Housing Development to Break Ground in Reno

From Guardian Capital:

Guardian Capital is scheduled to break ground Tuesday on a 312-unit luxury apartment community on a site located at the corner of Sharlands Ave. and Mae Anne Ave. in Reno during a community event scheduled at 4:00 p.m. on May 9.

San Diego-based Guardian Capital partnered with LandCap Investment Partners on the recently completed, 100-unit Square One project in Sparks and in April broke ground on the 209-unit, Waterfront Apartments project in Sparks.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on the Vida Luxury Living project here in Reno,” CEO Jim Previti said. "Our company is proud to bring a luxury lifestyle to area residents and we are very grateful to the City for helping bring this project to fruition."

The groundbreaking event scheduled for May 9 will include remarks from Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus as well as representatives of Guardian Capital.

"Regional economic and population growth is generating housing demand, particularly for multi-family homes," said Ward 1 Reno City Councilmember Jenny Brekhus. "This project is being built on a partially improved site previously planned for a for-sale home project that was halted by the Great Recession, and has lingered vacant for several years. The new project brings a welcome housing option to Northwest Reno."

The 20-acre development includes many region-first features and amenities - including a private dog park, a Bocce Ball Court, a tot lot, gated entry and attached garage parking for select apartments.

The luxury apartment community will feature one, two, and three-bedroom homes in a country club-like community environment. Amenities will include large open park areas, satellite barbeques, a sparkling pool and spa with cabanas, an extravagant clubhouse with a Tech Connect lounge, valet door-to-door trash service, 24-hour package pick-up, and a fitness facility with state of the art gym equipment as well as a Yoga and MyRide™ studio.

Apartment home features will include upscale plank flooring, quartz countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, and Bluetooth enabled designer lighting.

The community is slated to begin leasing in early Spring of 2018.

Sacramento-based BSB Design is Vasari’s principal architect and Reno-based construction firm Geney-Gassiot is responsible for construction. The community will be managed by FPI Management.

