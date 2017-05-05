Sandoval Remains Opposed to American Health Care Act

(AP) - Governor Brian Sandoval says he remains opposed to a GOP congressional plan to repeal or replace many provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican governor said in a statement on Thursday that he will continue to work with Senator Dean Heller on the issue of health care reform.

Sandoval was one of several moderate GOP state executives who spoke against previous versions of the bill that would have made deeper cuts to federal subsidies.

Earlier Thursday, Heller said he opposes the proposal in its current form.

Nevada's highest ranking Republicans both argue for protecting the state's expanded Medicaid program.

Republican representative Mark Amodei voted in favor of the measure to overhaul federal health laws. Amodei said in a statement that state and federal health officials have convinced him the plan would not immediately kick Nevadans off of Medicaid or result in state budget deficits.

He opposed previous versions that would have made deeper cuts to federal subsidies and has said he was disappointed in its lack of public vetting.

The state's three Democratic House members opposed the bill that narrowly passed on Thursday, saying it would boot millions off insurance rolls and give tax cuts to the wealthy.

Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said Thursday they do not support the bill.

The bill that House Republicans narrowly passed Thursday would repeal taxes that fund the expanded system of medical care former President Barack Obama established in 2010.

It would allow states to individually drop "Obamacare" policies including provisions prohibiting insurers from charging the elderly higher premiums and requiring coverage of certain essential health services including hospital, pregnancy and mental health treatment.