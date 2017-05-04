Booth Selected to NCAA Men's Golf Regionals

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

Following a career season, Nevada junior Grant Booth has earned a selection to the 2017 NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals for the first time in his career.



“I am so excited for Grant to be selected to the NCAA Regionals and to represent this university,” said head coach Jacob Wilner. “His hard work and dedication are what got him to this point and he is absolutely deserving of this opportunity.”



Booth will participate in the Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Course, a course he is very familiar with as Nevada has competed at Stanford’s event there in each of the last two seasons. In six tournament rounds played at Stanford Golf Course, Booth has a scoring average of 71.83 and a top 25 finish to his credit.



Regionals will be held May 15-17 with 18 holes to be played each day. The Australia native will join 13 teams and nine other individuals at Stanford. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals. If Booth advances, team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. Northern Illinois is the host institution for the 2017 championships.



Booth is the first Wolf Pack golfer to earn a selection to NCAA Regionals since Kevin Lucas was sent to the Oklahoma Regional in 2012, and it comes after a historic season. In 33 rounds played this season, Booth posted a scoring average of 71.64, the lowest in program history. He helped lead Nevada to a team win during his junior year when he finished second at 12-under par at the Jackrabbit Invitational, both career bests. Booth collected five top 15 finishes on the year, including three top 10s, and played half of his rounds at par or better.



Live scoring for the regional tournament will be available on GolfStat.com.



NCAA Stanford Regional

Date: May 15-17

Course: Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, Calif.

Par/Yardage: 70/6,727

Host: Stanford

Play: 54 holes of stroke play; 18 holes each day

Live scoring: GolfStat.com

