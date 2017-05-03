Wolf Pack Sets Record With 3 Sports Earning Public Recognition Awards

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

The University of Nevada athletics department saw a record three of its sports program receive Public Recognition Awards as part of the NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program, the NCAA announced today. The APR program is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all NCAA programs.



The Pack’s volleyball, cross country and women’s golf teams each scored a perfect 1,000 in the multiyear rate and the single-year data for the 2015-16 academic years, and were in the top 10 percent of all of the teams in their respective sports to earn the Public Recognition Awards.



Nevada’s sports programs have been honored with Public Recognition Awards 12 times over the past eight years. This is the third straight season that Wolf Pack volleyball has earned the distinction, and the first time overall for cross country and women’s golf.



“This Public Recognition designation by the NCAA’s Academic Progress Report of our programs in women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s volleyball is a testament to the high quality of student-athletes, coaches and support staff that we have associated with these programs. Our University is extremely proud of these female student-athletes, who through their excellence in the classroom, in their outreach to the community and on the playing field are helping our University realize its mission of producing graduates who will be our next generation of leaders,” said University president Marc Johnson.



The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams.



This year, 1,203 teams are being recognized for academic performance: 746 women’s teams and 457 men’s teams or co-ed teams. The total number of teams being recognized increased by 132 from a year ago, largely as a result of an increase in perfect scores. Scores for programs in the top 10 percent ranged from 984 to a perfect 1,000, with 1,090 teams earning a perfect score.



“NCAA student-athletes and schools continue to achieve unprecedented levels of academic success,” said Mark Emmert, NCAA president. “We commend these programs for their commitment to academic excellence and dedication to preparing student-athletes for life after college.”



APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 10. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.



The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 academic years.



NCAA Public Recognition Awards - Nevada

Mixed Rifle 2008 - 2009

Men's Golf 2009 - 2010

Men's Golf 2010 - 2011

Mixed Rifle 2010 - 2011

Men's Golf 2011 - 2012

Mixed Rifle 2011 - 2012

Mixed Rifle 2012 - 2013

Women's Volleyball 2013 - 2014

Women's Volleyball 2014 - 2015

Women's Volleyball 2015 - 2016

Cross Country 2015 - 2016

Women’s Golf 2015 - 2016

