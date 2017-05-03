Town of Gardnerville Receives $539,350 Community Development Block Grant

The Town of Gardnerville was awarded a Community Development Block Grant last month in the amount of $539,350.00 for renovation of the Gardnerville Station (old Eagle Gas Station).

Grant monies will be used for building renovation and installing detention basins.

The building renovation will provide:

1. A public meeting room.

2. Visitor information center with accessory parking

3. Bus stop

4. Electric vehicle charging station

5. Solar photovoltaic canopy

6. ADA improvements

7. Interpretative signage and gateway sign

The benefits of the stormwater detention basins will be:

1. To reduce flooding hazards along US Highway 395 during a localized storm by capturing storm water and conveying the flow into the Hellwinkel Channel that was just completed last year.

2. Convey flood water under the highway during a large flood event keeping 395 open for a longer period of time

3. Facilitate mixed use development of parcels across the highway by capturing the increase to storm water due to the new development.

The Town of Gardnerville will be working on this project during next fiscal year starting July 2017.

(The Town of Gardnerville contributed to this report.)