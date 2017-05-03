Town of Gardnerville Receives $539,350 Community Development Blo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Town of Gardnerville Receives $539,350 Community Development Block Grant

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Town of Gardnerville Courtesy: Town of Gardnerville
Courtesy: Town of Gardnerville Courtesy: Town of Gardnerville

The Town of Gardnerville was awarded a Community Development Block Grant last month in the amount of $539,350.00 for renovation of the Gardnerville Station (old Eagle Gas Station). 

Grant monies will be used for building renovation and installing detention basins. 

The building renovation will provide:
1.  A public meeting room.
2.  Visitor  information  center  with  accessory parking
3.  Bus stop
4.  Electric vehicle charging station
5.  Solar photovoltaic canopy
6.  ADA improvements
7.  Interpretative signage and gateway sign

The benefits of the stormwater detention basins will be: 
1.  To reduce flooding hazards along US Highway 395 during a localized storm by capturing storm water and conveying the flow into the Hellwinkel Channel that was just completed last year.
2.  Convey flood water under the highway during a large flood event keeping 395 open for a longer period of time
3.  Facilitate mixed use development of parcels across the highway by capturing the increase to storm water due to the new development.

The  Town  of  Gardnerville  will  be  working  on  this  project  during next fiscal year starting July 2017.

(The Town of Gardnerville contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.