Speed Limit on I-80 Fernley to Winnemucca Raised to 80mph

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

The Nevada Department of Transportation will raise the maximum speed limit from 75 to 80 mph on sections of Interstate 80 between Fernley and Winnemucca.

Starting Monday, roughly 30 new speed limit signs will be installed with the 80 mph speed limit on Interstate 80 between Fernley and Winnemucca, excluding an eight mile section between west Lovelock and the Coal Canyon interchange.

The change is per a revision to Nevada law (NRS 484B.613) authorizing NDOT to raise the maximum speed limit to 80 mph where safe and practicable to do so. In 2016, the Department conducted formal speed studies on 24 segments of I-80. Travel speeds, history of crashes, roadway geometry and other factors were analyzed to determine appropriate areas for an 80 mph speed limit. Local and state law enforcement also provided feedback. NDOT will monitor the segments of I-80 to ensure the new speed limits remain effective, with speed studies to be conducted in the first and third year following the speed limit increase.

“Safety is our top priority,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon explained. “Achieving more uniform traffic speeds by posting speed limits consistent with what the average motorist is traveling can ultimately reduce the overall number of crashes. But we also know that crashes at higher speeds can be more severe. That is why we carefully reviewed traffic and road characteristics to select the most appropriate segments to raise the speed limit.”

Speed limits will not be increased east of Winnemucca in part to reduce potential traffic safety concerns created by slower-moving trucks unable to ascend mountainous grades at the same speeds as passenger vehicles.

Other sections of Nevada interstates will be evaluated for potential similar increases in speed limits in the future.

The most recent sweeping I-80 speed limit increases came in 1995 when federal and state law allowed NDOT to increase posted speed limits not to exceed 75 mph.

Motorists must follow all currently-posted official speed limits and are not legally allowed to travel the higher speed limit unless official 80 mph speed limit signs are installed in the area they are traveling. It is also illegal to drive faster than speeds that are safe for current roadway conditions. This means that drivers may have to reduce speeds well below the posted speed limit for safety during inclement weather or other travel conditions.

Governor Brian Sandoval released this statement:

“The safety of all Nevadans and the millions of visitors who travel on our highways and roads is always the top priority in applying a speed limit increase. I’ve traveled on every highway in the Silver State and have experienced the remote and quiet roads unique to Nevada. The Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol have concurred that this is a safe stretch of highway to increase the current limit and the state will continue to study other Nevada highways to possibly implement this policy,” Governor Brian Sandoval.