Truckee Investigators Say Heavy Snow, Broken Propane Pipe Caused - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Truckee Investigators Say Heavy Snow, Broken Propane Pipe Caused House Fire

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CHP-Truckee Courtesy: CHP-Truckee
Courtesy: CHP-Truckee Courtesy: CHP-Truckee

Investigators in Truckee say last Friday’s explosion and house fire in Serene Lakes was caused by heavy snow on top of a propane pipe that broke allowing gas to leak inside the residence. 

Investigators say they found a broken gas line outside of the home below 10 - 15 feet of snow.  

Authorities say no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

Fire Marshal Craig Harvey said "In cases like these the snow shifts and settles sometimes breaking exposed pipes.  The leaking propane gas, which is slightly heavier than the air, will flow into low spots and structures like this nearby home.  Once that gas reaches explosive levels it can come in contact with a heat source like a water heater pilot light causing a large explosion followed by a fire, like what probably happened in this case, said Harvey."   

Crews say call 911 to report gas odors. The fire district and gas companies will respond to identify the source and shut down gas. 

They also to keep propane tanks and lines clear of snow. Call Truckee Fire at 530-582-7850 for more information.

(Truckee Fire Protection District contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.