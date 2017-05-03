Truckee Investigators Say Heavy Snow, Broken Propane Pipe Caused House Fire

Investigators in Truckee say last Friday’s explosion and house fire in Serene Lakes was caused by heavy snow on top of a propane pipe that broke allowing gas to leak inside the residence.

Investigators say they found a broken gas line outside of the home below 10 - 15 feet of snow.

Authorities say no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

Fire Marshal Craig Harvey said "In cases like these the snow shifts and settles sometimes breaking exposed pipes. The leaking propane gas, which is slightly heavier than the air, will flow into low spots and structures like this nearby home. Once that gas reaches explosive levels it can come in contact with a heat source like a water heater pilot light causing a large explosion followed by a fire, like what probably happened in this case, said Harvey."

Crews say call 911 to report gas odors. The fire district and gas companies will respond to identify the source and shut down gas.

They also to keep propane tanks and lines clear of snow. Call Truckee Fire at 530-582-7850 for more information.

(Truckee Fire Protection District contributed to this report.)