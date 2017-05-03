Legislature OKs Bills for Park Upkeep, Free 5th Grader Entry

Nevada lawmakers are sending Gov. Brian Sandoval two bills aimed at maintaining and promoting state parks, including a measure to waive entry fees for fifth-graders.



Park officials say providing the free annual passes would have no fiscal effect.



Assembly Bill 385 is promoted as a way to get families outdoors.



Senators approved it unanimously Tuesday along with a measure to speed up funding for the Nevada Division of State Parks to catch up on a maintenance backlog.



The division can currently access only $64,000 annually of the $14.5 million set aside in 2009 for the park fix-ups.



Administrator Eric Johnson says that's not enough to address the need. Spokeswoman JoAnn Kittrell says the backlog totals $17 million statewide.



Assembly Bill 490 would let Johnson draw $2 million a year from existing funds.

