Governor Sandoval Signs Measure to Better Nevada’s Veteran Commu - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Signs Measure to Better Nevada’s Veteran Community

Posted: Updated:

From The Office of Governor Sandoval:

Governor Sandoval Signs Measure to Better Anticipate Needs and Align State Services for Nevada’s Veteran Community

Governor Brian Sandoval today signed Assembly Bill 19, a measure voted out unanimously by both houses and originally introduced by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. The bill becomes effective July 1, 2017.

“Understanding how we’re reaching our veterans and measuring outcomes based on that data is an important resource for the State to have in serving those who have served our country,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “By assessing outcomes related to veteran employment, healthcare, and education we can anticipate the needs of our veteran communities and better align our state services with my mission of ensuring Nevada is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

AB19 expands the type of information related to veterans that must be reported to the Interagency Council on Veterans Affairs. This measure requires the Department of Veterans Services to report the distribution of expenditures in Nevada by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of veterans receiving care from a state veterans home, the number of veteran service officers in Nevada, the number of employers participating in programs to hire veterans, and the number of outreach events held in the prior year.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.