Governor Sandoval Signs Measure to Better Nevada’s Veteran Community

From The Office of Governor Sandoval:

Governor Sandoval Signs Measure to Better Anticipate Needs and Align State Services for Nevada’s Veteran Community

Governor Brian Sandoval today signed Assembly Bill 19, a measure voted out unanimously by both houses and originally introduced by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. The bill becomes effective July 1, 2017.

“Understanding how we’re reaching our veterans and measuring outcomes based on that data is an important resource for the State to have in serving those who have served our country,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “By assessing outcomes related to veteran employment, healthcare, and education we can anticipate the needs of our veteran communities and better align our state services with my mission of ensuring Nevada is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

AB19 expands the type of information related to veterans that must be reported to the Interagency Council on Veterans Affairs. This measure requires the Department of Veterans Services to report the distribution of expenditures in Nevada by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of veterans receiving care from a state veterans home, the number of veteran service officers in Nevada, the number of employers participating in programs to hire veterans, and the number of outreach events held in the prior year.