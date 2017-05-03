Raiders Purchase Land Near Las Vegas Strip For New Stadium - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Raiders Purchase Land Near Las Vegas Strip For New Stadium

Courtesy: Clark County Courtesy: Clark County

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have closed on the purchase of more than 60 acres near the Las Vegas Strip where their partially tax-funded, 65,000-seat stadium is to be built.

Public records filed Monday show a team-owned company paid $77.5 million for four parcels in an area west of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino.

The team and the public board overseeing the proposed $1.9 billion project have been working on stadium details for months.

Since NFL owners approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas in March, the team has taken over 40,000 refundable $100 deposits for personal seat licenses.

Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million through a room tax increase.

The team did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

