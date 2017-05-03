Raiders Purchase Land Near Las Vegas Strip For New Stadium

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have closed on the purchase of more than 60 acres near the Las Vegas Strip where their partially tax-funded, 65,000-seat stadium is to be built.

Public records filed Monday show a team-owned company paid $77.5 million for four parcels in an area west of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino.

The team and the public board overseeing the proposed $1.9 billion project have been working on stadium details for months.

Since NFL owners approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas in March, the team has taken over 40,000 refundable $100 deposits for personal seat licenses.

Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million through a room tax increase.

The team did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

