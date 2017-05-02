Douglas County Swears In New Deputy Sheriff - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Swears In New Deputy Sheriff

Posted: Updated:

There’s a new deputy sheriff in town for Douglas County and his name is Tyree Holdridge.

Deputy Holdridge grew up in Gardnerville and graduated from Douglas High School. While in high school he participated in football, wrestling and baseball. After graduation he attended Feather River Community College in Quincy, California.

In 2009 he was hired by Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in California and worked there until 2015.

Deputy Holdridge plans to complete his bachelors at University of Nevada, Reno soon. When asked how he felt yesterday he replied “I’m excited to return to the community I grew up in and give service to those around me.”

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.