Douglas County Swears In New Deputy Sheriff

There’s a new deputy sheriff in town for Douglas County and his name is Tyree Holdridge.

Deputy Holdridge grew up in Gardnerville and graduated from Douglas High School. While in high school he participated in football, wrestling and baseball. After graduation he attended Feather River Community College in Quincy, California.

In 2009 he was hired by Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in California and worked there until 2015.

Deputy Holdridge plans to complete his bachelors at University of Nevada, Reno soon. When asked how he felt yesterday he replied “I’m excited to return to the community I grew up in and give service to those around me.”