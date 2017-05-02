NDOT Announces Single Lane Closures For Repaving of Franktown Road

Single lane closures and minor travel delays will take place on Franktown Road (State Route 877) in Washoe Valley through early July as the Nevada Department of Transportation finalizes drainage repairs and repaves the roadway.

From May 2 through early July, drivers should anticipate travel delays weekdays between approximately 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. While travel delays will average less than 10 minutes, up to 30-minute delays are possible during major paving work. Periodic weekend lane closures may also take place. One-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zone. Access to driveways and residences will remain available throughout the repaving. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

The approximately $1.4 million project by contractor A&K Earthmovers, Inc. will help preserve the roadway surface. The approximately four-mile road will be repaved to provide a smoother, safer and more durable roadway surface. As much as three inches of the roadway surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt to provide a more durable roadway surface projected to last 12 to 15 years. The road was last fully repaved in 1996, with more recent resealing of the road surface in 2010 and 2015.