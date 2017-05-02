City Council Hears Recommended Budget For Next Fiscal Year

Staff presented Reno City Council with a first look at the City Manager’s recommended budget on Tuesday. The Manager proposed a $533.9 million budget for 2017/2018 Fiscal Year.

Staff will review Council’s input and bring back more recommendations during a second Budget Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 at 9 a.m.

“Today’s conversations were productive, but we still have work to do,” Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon said. “While we continue to recover from the recession and strategically replenish our workforce and resources citywide, we are focused on the following areas: police, potholes and revitalizing downtown.”

The proposed budget includes adding six sworn police positions, responding swiftly to our recent extreme weather by dedicating Public Works funds and working with RTC to repair potholes and partially funding the Downtown Management Organization, which is an integral part of the newly approved Downtown Action Plan.

“In order to meet the goals set by Council, ReImagine Reno, citizens and the City's strategic plan, we will continue to work on preparing a 17/18 budget that is agreeable to Council,” Acting City Manager Bill Thomas said.

Final Budget and Fee Schedule adoption will take place at a public hearing scheduled for May 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Once adopted, the Budget will be sent to the Nevada Department of Taxation for review on June 1.