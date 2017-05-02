The State Budget Surplus and Our Schools

Revenue forecasts for the 2018-2019 state budget revealed that the state is projected to collect $95.7 million more in revenue than they anticipated. Governor Sandoval would like to see the majority of those funds go to schools.

"I would like to see a majority of this new revenue go directly to education, specifically to the students in K-12," Sandoval wrote in a statement Tuesday. He expanded to explain that this additional funding could be invested directly in students "who are economically disadvantaged, English learners, gifted and talented, and in special education," because of the weighted student funding formula he introduced last session.

Channel 2 News reached out to the Washoe County School District to see if they had any response to the proposition.

Superintendent Traci Davis released the following statement:

“All of us at the Washoe County School District are grateful to Gov. Brian Sandoval and our state lawmakers who are working to provide support and resources for schools across Nevada, including here in Washoe County. Our District has worked closely with the Nevada Department of Education surrounding state funding for all school districts, and I am optimistic about this announcement from the governor’s office."