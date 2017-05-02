Life Sentence for Carson City Drug-Deal Turned Homicide

Six adults charged for their involvement in the drug-deal turned homicide in Carson City in January of 2016 have been sentenced.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says that based on the evidence they believe 18-year-old grant Watkins arranged a meeting in north Carson City to sell three ounces of marijuana to Jesus Garcia-Manriquez. Watkins was shot and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation lead to the arrest of six men between the ages of 18 and 21 and a 17-year old girl. Reed Haber Skenandore,III was convicted of First Degree Felony Murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Kristen Luis, Assistant District Attorney, and Orrin Johnson, Deputy District Attorney. The District Attorney, Jason Woodbury, wrote that he was "pleased with the outcome" and that while the victim's family "continues to suffer" he hopes that the end of this case will help bring them some closure.

The Sheriff's Office released the following list of sentences for each of the six men convicted.

Reed Haber Skenandore, III was convicted of First Degree Felony Murder, a category A felony as defined by NRS 200.010 and NRS 200.030(1)(b)), and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, a category B felony as defined by NRS 199.480(1)(a)

The evidence established that Reed Skenandore was the individual who fired the shots that killed the victim

For the murder charge, Reed Skenandore was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years; he was also sentenced to serve a consecutive term of one year to six years in prison for the conspiracy charge;

Reed Skenandore was 21 at the time of the incident

Jacob Huttman was convicted of Second Degree Murder, a category A felony as defined by NRS 200.010, NRS 200.020, and NRS 200.030(5), and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, a category B felony as defined by NRS 199.480(1)(a)

For the murder charge, Jacob Huttman was sentenced to 25 years in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 10 years; he was also sentenced to serve a concurrent term of one year to four years in prison for the conspiracy charge;

Jacob Huttman was 19 at the time of the incident

Jonathan Haber Skenandore (brother of Reed Skenandore) was convicted of Second Degree Murder, a category A felony as defined by NRS 200.010, NRS 200.020, and NRS 200.030(5), and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, a category B felony as defined by NRS 199.480(1)(a)

For the murder charge, Jonathan Skenandore was sentenced to 25 years in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 10 years; he was also sentenced to serve a concurrent term of one year to four years in prison for the conspiracy charge;

Jonathan Skenandore was 18 at the time of the incident

Jesus Garcia-Manriquez was convicted of Second Degree Murder, a category A felony as defined by NRS 200.010, NRS 200.020, and NRS 200.030(5)

Jesus Garcia-Manriquez was sentenced to 25 years in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 10 years

Jesus Garcia-Manriquez was 18 at the time of the incident

Keenan Michael Blackmore pleaded guilty to Accessory to Murder, a category C felony as defined by NRS 195.030(1), NRS 200.010, NRS 200.020 and NRS 200.030

The Court deferred Keenan Blackmore’s sentencing in accordance with NRS Chapter 458 and required him to complete the following conditions to maintain that deferral:

Probation for three years

Serve 180 days in jail, at least 48 hours to be served every month

Complete 1,000 hours of community service, at least 48 hours to be completed every month

Keenan Blackmore was 19 at the time of the incident

Daniel Lewis Lease pleaded guilty to Compounding Crimes, a category D felony as defined by NRS 199.290(1)(a)

The Court deferred Daniel Lease’s sentencing in accordance with NRS Chapter 458 and required him to complete the following conditions to maintain that deferral:

Probation for three years

Serve 120 days in jail, at least 48 hours to be served every month

Complete 600 hours of community service, at least 48 hours to be completed every month

Daniel Lease was 20 at the time of the incident

