Reno Police Seek Three Women in Ulta Store Robbery

Reno Police officers need your help identifying three women who robbed the Ulta Beauty store on Kietzke Lane on Sunday.

Police say the three suspects put various items in their bags when an employee recognized them from an earlier larceny that occurred at a separate Ulta store on Mae Anne Avenue the day before.

Police say the suspects were told to leave - on their way to the front of the store they continued to take items when they were confronted by the store manager.

They say one of the women pushed the manager while another suspect punched the manager on the side of her head.

Authorities say the suspects exited the store with the stolen property and left the area in an older model, silver E320 Mercedes sedan with California license plates.

The suspects are described as:

1. Hispanic, 25-35 years of age, 200 pounds with dark hair in a bun, and wearing a black short sleeve shirt.

2. Hispanic, 25-35 years of age, 200 pounds with shoulder length dark curly hair, wearing white tank top and tan shorts.

3. African-American, 25-35 years of age, 200 pounds with dark hair in a bun, wearing a black shirt and black jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call Reno Police Detectives at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword –SW. Your information will remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered.