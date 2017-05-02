McGinness, Smith Inducted Into Nevada Senate Hall of Fame - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

McGinness, Smith Inducted Into Nevada Senate Hall of Fame

The Nevada Senate is honoring two former members with inductions to the upper chamber's hall of fame.

Current members gave teary-eyed tributes on Tuesday for Sen. Debbie Smith, who died as a member of the Senate last year at age 60 after being treated for a brain tumor.

The highly regarded Sparks Democrat was elected to a school board at age 22, led national associations of teachers and legislatures, and was first elected to the Nevada statehouse in 2000.

Her notable legislation includes a 2008 requirement for police to collect a DNA sample from anyone arrested on a felony charge.

Republican Sen. Mike McGinness of Fallon was applauded for his leadership of the chamber at his induction Tuesday.

McGinness served in the Assembly from 1989 to 1992 and in the Senate from 1993 to 2012.

