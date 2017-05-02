Reno Doctor Accused in Prescription Drug Ring Denied Bail - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Doctor Accused in Prescription Drug Ring Denied Bail

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Randall Rand Dr. Randall Rand

Update: The U.S. Attorney's Office tells us that Robert Rand was denied bail on May 2nd. 

Lawyers for a Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man say U.S. prosecutors have reneged on a deal to allow his release after being jailed more than a year without bail.

Prosecutors say Dr. Robert Rand's lawyers are misrepresenting the negotiations ahead of his July 25 trial.

The two sides go before a federal judge in Reno Tuesday to argue a fourth time whether Rand is too big of flight risk to be released on bail under strict conditions.

Rand's lawyers say his due process rights are being violated.

The longtime Reno doctor was among nine people arrested last April after a raid at a Reno car dealership where federal agents say an illegal opioid ring was operating. The other eight have pleaded guilty to drug charges.

To read previous stories on this case, go to http://bit.ly/2qukJP4

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.