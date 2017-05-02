Reno Doctor Accused in Prescription Drug Ring Denied Bail

Update: The U.S. Attorney's Office tells us that Robert Rand was denied bail on May 2nd.

Lawyers for a Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man say U.S. prosecutors have reneged on a deal to allow his release after being jailed more than a year without bail.

Prosecutors say Dr. Robert Rand's lawyers are misrepresenting the negotiations ahead of his July 25 trial.

The two sides go before a federal judge in Reno Tuesday to argue a fourth time whether Rand is too big of flight risk to be released on bail under strict conditions.

Rand's lawyers say his due process rights are being violated.

The longtime Reno doctor was among nine people arrested last April after a raid at a Reno car dealership where federal agents say an illegal opioid ring was operating. The other eight have pleaded guilty to drug charges.

