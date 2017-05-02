NDOT Announces Lane Closures on Kingsbury Grade

From The Nevada Department of Transportation:

Drivers will see minor travel delays on Kingsbury Grade (State Route 207) through June as the Nevada Department of Transportation removes debris from eroded roadside slopes and drainages.

Between May 1 and June 30, drivers should anticipate travel delays Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Carson Valley side of the highway between the summit and junction with State Route 206. While travel delays will average under five minutes, up to 30-minute delays are possible during major rock removal. To enhance roadway safety and drainage, contractor Q&D Construction will remove loose earth and debris which has fallen to the roadside from roughly 15 roadside slopes. An approximately 60-feet concrete barrier rail will also be added at the bottom of one of the slopes to reduce erosion onto the roadway.

Drivers should also anticipate lane and road closures in future months for additional roadway improvements, including replacing roadway drainage pipes and other roadside slope repairs.

The road repairs continue NDOT’s efforts to help keep drivers on Kingsbury Grade safe. This winter, NDOT replaced an eroded drainage pipe on Kingsbury Grade. A roadside slope also slid approximately one foot and four-foot diameter boulders fell from a nearby hill onto the highway. Loose trees, boulders and earth were quickly removed from the slopes to reduce the threat of mud, rock and debris falling across the highway.

The section of road is traveled by approximately 5,600 vehicles daily.

From The Nevada Department of Transportation.