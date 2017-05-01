Committee Formed to Prevent Sanctuary Cities in Nevada

A Political Action Committee (PAC) has been formed to help create a proposed ballot question involving sanctuary cities in Nevada.

Prevent Sanctuary Cities says language for the ballot question is pending, but has also announced Senate Republican Leader Michael Roberson as the honorary chairman.

“I am proud to lead the effort to pass a ballot question to Prevent Sanctuary Cities in Nevada,” Senator Michael Roberson wrote in the release. “We look forward to unveiling an aggressive signature gathering strategy and spreading our message to every corner of Nevada. The successful passage of this ballot question will help to keep our communities safe by ensuring that local jurisdictions do not willfully ignore federal law and operate as sanctuary cities. This will allow local law enforcement to cooperate with our federal immigration officials once they have detained dangerous criminal aliens who have committed crimes in our state and who should be removed from our country.”

We spoke to some Northern Nevadans about how they feel about it and got some mixed reviews, "I don't think we should be punishing cities for becoming sanctuary cities, I think we should be offering support to the immigrants not deporting people and we should be giving people who are already here a faster track to citizenship," said Michelle Noel or Sparks.

Christa Siegl-Mead immigrated here from Germany and is now a legal U.S. citizen and she doesn't believe that sanctuary should be in place, "I know that it is a country that is comprised of immigrants, as I said I was one of them, but laws are here for a reason and you cant have homeland security and open borders at the same time, it doesn't make sense."

Jeffie Digrazia of Reno agreed with Siegl-Mead, "I am okay with immigration coming in legally, we are all immigrations originally, but for the sanctuary city I am not okay with."