Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer to Ballot

Religious organizations and individual clergy members would have a constitutional right to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages in Nevada under a proposal state lawmakers are moving toward the 2020 ballot.
    
State senators voted 19-2 Monday to pass a measure seeking to delete a defunct provision of the state constitution that says Nevada will only recognize marriage between a man and a woman.
    
Assembly Joint Resolution 2 would state Nevada will recognize all marriages equally, regardless of gender. The religious exemption was added Monday.
    
The earliest Nevada voters could consider it would be in 2020.
    
A 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in every state.
    
Thirty-one states had enacted laws banning same-sex marriage before the ruling.
    
Ten other states have since considered deleting those laws. Most remain on the books, though invalid. (AP) 

For more information on this legislation, click below: 

https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/79th2017/Bill/4807/Text

https://www.leg.state.nv.us/Session/79th2017/Bills/Amendments/A_AJR2_R1_515.pdf

