Town Hall Meeting Held to Discuss Flooding Potential on Walker River Basin

Lyon County hosted a Town Hall meeting on Monday night to inform the public of the flood potential on the Walker River system.

County manager, Jeff Page, said he wanted to dispel rumors about the flooding potential. He said he has heard community members worried there would be a 40 ft. wall of water, among other speculation. All of which he says, is simply not true.

However, the potential for flooding of some degree is significant, especially with the 640,000 acre feet of water still left in the mountain snow pack. Officials say the best case (and perhaps, most likely) scenario, is that the snow melts off the mountain gradually over the summer. This would make for high river levels all summer long, but with little to no major damage. Although, the potential for intermediate and major damage does still exist at a smaller percentage, especially if the area sees a significant amount of rainfall at once.

The county has been preparing with several preventative measures including providing 20,000 sandbags for community members, working with local agencies and working to clear out drains and ditches so any possible flood water can be moved out of the city and back into the Carson and Walker rivers.

They have also been working with NDOT, police and other agencies to plan for possible detour routes in the case that Highway 95 between Schurz and Fallon shuts down due to flooding.

They've also been working to solidify evacuation plans with hospitals and other establishments to ensure fluidity in case of a flood. The school system has been designated to act as the first place of shelter for those who may have nowhere else to turn. If that becomes full or they cannot house people in the schools for another reason, officials have been facilitating plans to be able to bus residents to Silver Springs or Fernley.

At the town hall meeting, Page advised and urged residents to take preventative actions of their own, as well. This includes stocking up on a couple of weeks worth of food, water and whatever medicines you may need. (In the event you cannot leave your house after possible major flooding.) He also says to secure your propane tanks and any items you may have in your backyard.

The biggest challenge county officials face is determining when the flooding will occur, if it does. For this reason, residents are advised to stay on alert for possible flood warnings from now until July. However, officials say residents shouldn't panic, just be aware.

If you'd like to sign up for possible flooding text alerts from the county, visit their website here.

Representatives from Lyon County, City of Yerington, National Guard, Nevada Division of Emergency Management, Walker River Irrigation District and other response agencies were present at the meeting.

