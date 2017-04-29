Elko Police: Road Closure on Sunday

Elko Police say there is a road closure on Sunday April 30.

The Elko Police Department says that they will be closing Silver Street from 11th Street to 6th Street on Sunday, April 30 from 6 am to 11 am.

The Elko Police say they will be conducting investigation activities during this time.

Officials say it will be closed to all traffic, motorized, non-motorized and pedestrian and they are asking everyone to avoid this area.