Nevada Women's Tennis Loses in Conference Tournament

Nevada Release

4/28/2017

The University of Nevada women’s tennis team (8-10) was defeated by Wyoming (18-3) on Friday afternoon, 4-2. The Wolf Pack’s season comes to a close in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championship.

Nevada could not get anything going in doubles play, dropping matches on courts No. 2 and 3 to lose the point to the Cowgirls. The clinching point came against Claudia Herrero and Adriana Gergelyova when they lost to Dorottya Jonas and Ana Tkachenko 6-3. Blaga Delic and Sheila Morales finish their career as a tandem with 44 doubles victories, the most in Nevada history.

The Cowgirls jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Nevada after claiming victories on courts No. 6 and 2 to start the singles play. Herrero, the Mountain West Player of the Year, gave the Wolf Pack their first point with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win on court No. 1 over Magdalena Stencel. Adriana Gergelyova would make the score 3-2 by taking down Tessa van Der Ploeg 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 3 singles match. The clinching point would come on court No. 5, a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory by Elisa Koonik over Carlijn Ketting.

Morales will finish fifth all-time in Nevada history with 69 career singles victories. Her storied career as a member of the Wolf Pack also includes being named All-Mountain West in singles three seasons and All-MW for doubles all four years.