Nevada Ends Season With 4-0 Loss to UNLV in the Mountain West Championship

From the University of Nevada, Reno: 

The University of Nevada men’s tennis team’s (8-13) season came to an end on Friday when they were defeated by intrastate rival UNLV (18-8) 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championship. The Rebels will secure Governor’s Series points with their victory over the Wolf Pack. 

Julien Evrard and Robert Margitfalvi got the first doubles victory of the day, defeating Ruben Alberts and Adam Gage-Brown 6-4 on court No. 2. The Rebels would claim victories on courts No. 1 and 3, with the clinching 6-3 win coming against Augustin Delahodde and Peter O’Donovan by Richard Solberg and Alexandr Cozbinov.

The Rebels were able to capture singles victories on courts No. 1, 5 and 4 to seal the 4-0 win. The victory was secured by Evaldo Neto, who defeated Mile Cilic 6-4, 6-3. The rest of the singles matches went unfinished due to the match being played as a clinch.

Kostya Nesterenko finished the season with a team high 18 doubles victories on his way to being named to the All-Mountain West Singles Team. Nesterenko and Cilic finished with 12 doubles wins as a tandem, the most for the Wolf Pack this year.

All offseason updates can be found on Twitter @wolfpackmtennis. Continued coverage of the tournament will be live on @MW_OlySports.  

