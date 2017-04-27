Spanish Springs Alum, Prendergast Heading to NCAA Regionals

Colorado State Release

4/27/2017

For the second consecutive season, Colorado State women’s golfer Katrina Prendergast is headed to NCAA Regionals. The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee made the announcement Thursday morning on the Golf Channel.



Prendergast will compete in the Lubbock Region, in Lubbock, Texas, May 8-10. The four Regional sites are qualifying tournaments for the NCAA Championship, held May 19-24 in Sugar Grove, Ill.



“You could see a huge progression in her maturity this year,” head coach Annie Young said. “Her expectations were always very high, and you could see that from how she approached the game and how she motivated her teammates. The team struggled this year, but she didn’t let that deter her.”



Each regional site features 18 teams and six individuals. The top six teams and three individuals not on those teams will advance to the national championship.



A year ago, Prendergast became the Rams’ first NCAA Regionals participant since 2012. Now, she’s back for her second trip in two collegiate seasons.

In 2016, she played at Stanford, finishing in the top third of the West Regional. Prendergast carded a 10-over 223 and led the 96-player field one-third of the way through action (3-under 68). Her fantastic freshman season included a second-place finish at the Mountain West Championship in April 2016 and a spot on the All-Mountain West second team. Her season stroke average of 73.69 is a school record. She also tied a school record with a 5-under 67 during the first round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown in October, and finished the tournament with a 6-under 210, the third-best tournament score in school history.



She followed up her debut campaign with another successful season. Her current season stroke average of 74.34 is on pace to finish third in CSU single-season history. She has six under-par rounds, including the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate, where she posted two sub-par rounds to finish fourth in the entire field. That was one of eight top-20 performances this year, including all six of CSU’s spring tournaments. Prendergast tied her own school record with a 5-under 67 during the second round of the Juli Inkster Spartan Invitational in September.



“I think she’s worked so much harder this year compared to last year,” Young said. “Last year, she kind of went off of talent, and this year she’s put in a lot of work. I’m really proud of her and I’m glad she got rewarded for her hard work.”



Prendergast is a native of Sparks, Nev. She’s studying business administration.